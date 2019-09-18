Nolan shoots in Mumbai

Chennai: Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has started shooting for his action drama ‘Tenet‘ with Robert Pattinson and Indian actress Dimple Kapadia here. The team was spotted shooting for the project at the Gateway of India on Monday. Nolan was joined by Dimple and Pattinson.

They also shot at Colaba Causeway, Royal Bombay Yacht Club and on the streets near the famous Taj Mahal Hotel. Several pictures from the shoot have gone viral on the internet. The cast and crew will shoot for the film in Mumbai for 10 days. They will film action sequences in countries including Italy, UK and Estonia. Tenet is slated to release in 2020.