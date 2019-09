Sri Sarada Navarathri to be held in Chennai temple from 29 Sep to 8 Oct

Chennai: The 21st year Sri Sarada Navarathri will be performed with Sri Dasa Maha Vidya Moola Manthra Samputita Nithya Mangala Chandi Maha Yagnam from 29 September to 8 October at Chennai Om Sri Skandasramam, Mahalakshmi Nagar.

A press release said, there will be a special alankaram to Goddess Matha Bhuvaneswari everyday at 6.30 pm.

The day will start with the goh puja at 7.15 am followed by Guruvandanam at 8.45 am. At 9.00 am Ganapathi homam, Sri Navagraha homam, Homa Sankalpam, Moola Manthra Chandi homam, will begin, followed by abhishekam to Goddess Sri Matha Bhuvaneswari at 10.45 am. At 12 noon deeparadanai and at 12.30 pm annadanam will be held. At 4.00 pm, the Chandi Homam will continue followed by Vishesha alankaram to Goddess Sri Matha Bhuvaneswari at 6.30 pm.

At 7.30 pm, Maha Purnahudi followed by Homa kalasabhishekam to Sri Chakra Purna Maha Meru at 8. 15 pm and prasadham distribution, will be conducted.

For details, contact 94446 29570.