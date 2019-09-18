Tamil & Sanskrit should be considered our two eyes: Former CEC

Chennai: “Tamil and Sanskrit, both with rich traditional values should be considered as our two eyes,” asserted N Gopalaswami, former Chief Election Commissioner at the valedictory function of golden jubilee celebrations of Sri Suprabhata Sabha held in Baroda Street on 8 September.

“While Thirukkural in Tamil describes features of good character and disciplined living, Sanskrit, which contains plenty of such writings, brings out various values, such as spirituality, humanity, for every student,” he said.

Audience present were regaled with anecdotes of how Gopalaswami was able to include shrines like Thanjavur temple and Gangai Konda Chozhapuram, in UNESCO heritage list during his tenure in office.

Notable among those present in the valedictory function included Krishna Sweets’ managing director N Murali, Chartered Accountant R Sivakumar, GR Thanga Maligai, managing director, GR Ananthapadmanabhan and Sankara TV’s chief executive officer, Suresh Kumar.

While Murali lauded the sabha for promoting the rich Hindu tradition among students and praised the teachers who serve, Ananthapadmanabhan praised the residents of Mambalam for showing integrity and dedication in preserving values.

Suresh Kumar suggested the sabha to introduce free classes in Thirukural which will help the students enrich their knowledge in Tamil language.

The highlight of the evening was the presenting of shields, cash prizes and mementos to the winners of various singing and bhajan competitions organised. A souvenir to mark the golden jubilee was also released on the occasion.