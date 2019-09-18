VIT gets Institute of Eminence tag

Chennai: The Institution of Eminence (IoE) tag will give VIT the freedom needed to introduce innovative programmes and schemes to benefit the students. Infrastructure and ambience will be enhanced to help the university to be among the top 200 rank across the globe, said VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan.

He was speaking at a press conference here Tuesday to announce the accomplishment and discuss the plans of the university to be undertaken.

The Chancellor said, “While several colleges are finding it difficult to get their students placed, unemployment has not affected us. So far 3,725 students have been placed.”

In 2016, the Centre had announced that 20 institutions (10 each from government and private sector) will be chosen to grant the IoE status and will be encouraged to take measures and be one among the world-class universities. Following which, in 2017, an expert committee was formed to shortlist. “This month, we received a letter from Ministry of Human Resource Development conveying the recognition,” the Chancellor said.

He stated that the eminence tag will give the institution the freedom needed to introduce innovative programmes and schemes to benefit the students. “This will help in collaborating with the elite institutions abroad to do high-end research, help industries and also help develop new products,” he said.

He further stated that in world subject ranking, the university has already been placed under 550 ranking in three subjects – computer science and information systems, electrical and electronics engineering and chemistry.