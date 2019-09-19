5 TN fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

Rameswaram: Five Tamilnadu fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on charges of fishing in the island nation waters and their boat impounded on Wednesday, a fisheries department official said.

The fishermen from Jegadapattinam in Pudukottai District were fishing near Nedunthevvu when the Lankan Naval personnel on a routine patrol detained them along with the boat, Assistant Director of Fisheries Kumaresan said. The fishermen along with their boat had been taken to Kankesanthurai Naval base in Jaffna, he added.