ICSI centre now at Leh

Chennai, Sept: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has signed an MoU with Eliezer Joldan Memorial College for setting up of ICSI contact centre at Leh, Ladakh.

According to a press release, the new initiative will go a long way in creating awareness about the CS profession amongst the students of Ladakh region and will provide opportunities to bring them to the main stream.

It may be noted that a special fee waiver scheme for the students of Jammu & Kashmir (UT) and Ladakh (UT) was launched 21 August by Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament, Ladakh.

Under the scheme, students belonging to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh who have cleared the 10+2 or equivalent or Bachelor’s degree or equivalent shall be eligible for fee waiver while registering for CS Foundation Programme and CS Executive Programme respectively, the release said.

ICSI has over 100 study centers and contact centers across the country.

They are established with an aim to provide hands on basic services to the students like awareness on CS course, online registration, access to online study material, library facility and class room teaching facility.

These centres are set-up in association with reputed universities/ colleges/institutions.