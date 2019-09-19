Sunil’s fifer helps Venkateswara win

Chennai: R Sunil Kumar (5/40) picked up a five-wicket haul as Venkateswara Cricket Club defeated Magnet Cricket Club by six wickets in the TNCA Fourth Division ‘D’ match here. Batting first, Magnet was skittled out for a paltry 133 in 41.

R Sunil Kumar (5/40) picked up a five-wicket haul as Venkateswara Cricket Club defeated Magnet Cricket Club by six wickets in the TNCA Fourth Division ‘D’ match here. Batting first, Magnet was skittled out for a paltry 133 in 41.5 overs courtesy Sunil’s stunning spell. The right-arm medium pacer conceded only 40 runs. In the second innings, Venkateswara sailed to its target in 31.2 overs, losing just four wickets. In another match, MA Stephen Raj’s six-wicket effort went in vain as Book Sellers XI lost to T Srinivasaraghavan Memorial Sports Club by eight runs in a close contest.

Brief scores:

II-DIVISION ‘B’: CromBest RC 307 in 49.4 overs (N Mohammed Ashik 87, Shubhang Mishra 83, GK Shyam 41, Sabin Somatha Karnavar 4/76) beat Southern Railway Institute 284 for 8 in 50 overs (A Rakesh 65, M Suresh 59, S Shikapdeen 3/43);

Parry’s S & RC 190 in 50 overs (Yash Pal Singh 40, R Venkatesh 40*, V Dinesh Kumar 31, R Vivek 30, SR Sriee Vignesh Rao 3/18, Prashant Chopra 3/28) lost to Aruna CC 193 for 5 in 46.1 overs (Prashant Chopra 70, Ali Murtuza 45*, S Aakash 43*);

IV-DIVISION ‘D’: T Srinivasaraghavan Memorial SC 189 in 44.5 overs (E Samson Mesagine 57, D Jobin Raj 34, MA Stephen Raj 6/49, G Mahendran 3/54) beat Book Sellers XI 181 in 47 overs (S Manoj Prabhakar 51*, G Mahendran 40, G Godson 4/62, N Arun Raj 3/49);

Sumangali Homes 197 for 6 in 45 overs (P Girish Prabhu 74, S Babu 30, Sanjay Vembu 3/36) beat Garnet CC 139 for 8 in 45 overs (Sanjay Vembu 42*, N Lokesh 39, P Naveen Kumar 3/25);

Magnet CC 133 in 41.5 overs (R Bala Subramanian 35*, K Kanibalan 32, R Sunil Kumar 5/40) lost to Venkateswara CC 135 for 4 in 31.2 overs (V Vignesh 48*, G Kamesh 43, CV Achyuth 3/45).