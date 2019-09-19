Table Tennis coaching for women and veterans

Chennai: Jawahar Table Tennis Academy at Jawahar Primary school is conducting weekend coaching classes for corporate players, women and veterans.

According to a release, the academy located in 35th Avenue, Ashok Nagar has state of the art facilities with good lighting, synthetic flooring and international boards.

People across any level can join the weekend coaching at the academy. The classes will be conducted on Saturdays from 6 am to 8 am and on Sundays from 4 pm to 6 pm.

For more details contact Rakath Kamal at 98842 18626/ VS Rajan at 91761 88744/ PV Ramakrishnan at 99404 31336