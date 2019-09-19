Tamilnadu Transport Minister warns omni bus operators

Chennai, Sept: Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar today warned omni bus operators who are charging higher rates for Deepavali festival.

The Minister conducted a meeting with the senior officials at the Secretariat regarding special buses which would be operated during Deepavali.

Sources said the Minister has asked the officials to take action against private bus operators who are charging extra money from travellers during the festival season.

The Minister said the bookings for special buses will commence from 23 October.