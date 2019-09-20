Arya’s film titled ‘Salpeta Parambarai’

Chennai: Arya, Kalaiyarasan and Attakathi Dinesh are coming together for a movie, which will be helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith. Sources say that the makers have decided to title the film as ‘Salpeta Parambarai‘ and is set to go on floors by end of this year.

Salpeta Parambarai has been finalised as the film’s title. An official announcement will be made in the coming days, say sources Like Ranjith’s previous flick, this film too is set in the backdrop of north Madras and Arya will be seen playing a role of Boxer. Arya, who had a string of failures, saw a good outing in his recently-released Magamuni. Directed by Shanthakumar, it featured Arya in dual roles.