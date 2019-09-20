Assailants kill man, take his brain out in Triplicane

Chennai, Sept: The city police are searching for two men who carried out a gruesome murder at Triplicane last night.

According to police, a man was hacked to death brutally by the two unidentified men and his brain was taken out and served on a plate.

The incident took place at Bharathi Nagar, Mattankuppam at around 11 pm. The victim, Ari alias Arivazhagan (24), was a daily wager.

He was having dinner at his house when the two men came in an auto and began hacking him. His brain was taken out and kept in a plate by the two unidentified men.

Ari’s mother Lakshmi came into the house and found him soaked in blood. Anna Square police arrived at the spot and sent the body to Government Kasturibai Hospital for post mortem.

A team headed by Inspector Venkat Kumar is investigating the case. Preliminary investigations revealed that the murder was committed to avenge the murder of one rowdy ”Bulb” Kumar in 2017.

It is alleged that Ari was involved in the murder of Kumar and his associates have now taken revenge for it.

Earlier, a murder attempt was made on Ari’s brother Vijay.

Police have got the CCTV visuals of the auto used by the assailants and are searching for the two men.