Chennai, Sept: The city police have registered a complaint against actress Bhanupriya for practicing child labour and allegedly harassing a minor who was the family’s domestic help.

According to police, the case was registered based on a complaint by the minor girl and her mother with Andhra Pradesh police.

Since the incident took place at Pondy Bazzar area, the Andhra police have forwarded the complaint to Chennai police to carry out further investigations.

Following this, a case has been registered under six sections against Bhanupriya and her brother Gopalakrishnan.

It may be noted that in February, the 16-year-old girl who was working in the house of Bhanupriya, and her mother, were arrested on charges of breach of trust and theft.

It was alleged that the girl stole valuables from Bhanupriya’s house.