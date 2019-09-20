Editorial: Groom youngsters

With T20 World Cup just a few months away, Team India should start grooming youngsters and find a perfect XI. Though Men in Blue played well and almost made it to finals in the ICC Cricket World Cup, their batters flopped in the semifinals against New Zealand. It is time that we take lessons from it and stitch a string unit for T20 World Cup.

With no Dhoni in the scheme of things, the selectors have given young and dashing batsman Rishabh Pant an opportunity. Unfortunately, he seems have let the opportunity slip with a series of poor scores. What is more disappointing is the way he got outs playing ameturish and poor shots. With the likes of Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson waiting in the wings, the selectors should start thinking beyond Rishabh Pant.

The bowling looks to becoming good with youngsters like Deep Chahar and Washington Sundar giving their best in whatever opportunities provided to them. With Kohli, Rohit and Dhawan, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey should come handy to score big. Bumrah, young Navdeep Saini and Bhuveshwar Kumar should be the strike bowlers.