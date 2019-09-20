Kamal Haasan supports Vijay’s comments

Chennai, Sept: Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan today endorsed actor Vijay’s remarks on the death of techie Subhasri after a banner fell on her when she was riding a two-wheeler at Pallikaranai last week.

Addressing mediapersons at the airport here, Kamal said, ”Vijay (while speaking at an event in Chennai yesterday) has expressed his anger at Subhasri’s death. He has given his voice at the right time”.

Stressing the need for more reforms in education system, Kamal said, ”By postponing public exams for three years to fifth standard and eighth standard, they have actually taken some more time. The need of the hour is novel methods in education”.

Meanwhile, speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming movie Thursday evening, Vijay said, ”It was sad to read about Subhasri’s death. Wonder why banner maker and lorry driver are arrested while the main culprit is still not touched”.

Taking a political jibe at the ruling class, Vijay, said, ”People with the right skills must be employed in each industry. If people place the right person for the job in the right position, then all the issues will be solved. You can’t have someone who knows to sell flowers, running a fireworks stall. People with the right skills must be employed in each industry.”