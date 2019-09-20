Srikanth : ‘I love to do challenging roles’

Chennai: “I love challenging roles. My character in ‘Mirugaa’ has grey shades and audience will love it,” says actor Srikanth. ‘Mirugaa’, directed by newcomer Parthiban, has story and screenplay by ace cinematographer MV Paneerselvam.

Says Srikanth, “I play a dual dimensional character with lot of grey shades. It has a quirky subject. My body language and dialogue delivery will be totally new and different from my previous outings. It has lot of scope to showcase me in a new avatar.” Raai Laxmi essays his pair. A tiger plays a crucial role in the crime thriller. Srikanth adds, “The movie has come good. The whole crew gave their best efforts. Pannerselvam has captured the climax scenes well.” Mirugaa is a VFX-heavy film and has been shot in Pollachi, Masinagudi, Ooty, and Goa.