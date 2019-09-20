Tamannah to clash with Vijay

Chennai: Tamannaah starrer Petromax, directed by Rohin Venkatesan of Adhe Kangal fame, is a horror-comedy. Buzz is that the movie will be released for Deepavali. It will lockhorn with Karthi’s Kaidhi and Vijay’s Bigil. Shooting for Petromax is completed and the team is currently working on the post production.

Says the director, “Petromax is the remake of popular Telugu film, Anando Brahma, and it has come out really well. Unlike other horror comedies, the characters in the film are meaningful and have a backstory too.” The film also has Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat and Sathyan in pivotal roles.