‘Comali’ to speak in Hindi

Chennai: Jayam Ravi starrer Comali has been declared a hit in Tamil cinema. Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, the movie featured Kajal Aggrawal as heroine. Producer Boney Kapoor, who remade the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Pink” in Tamil, has now acquired the rights of Comali to remake it in Hindi and other languages.

Boney acquired the film’s rights through his company Bayview Projects, and will remake the Hindi version with his actor-son Arjun Kapoor. He also plans to make the film in Telugu and Kannada. Boney Kapoor said, “We are pleased to have acquired remake rights of ‘Comali‘ for all languages in the world. In Hindi remake, Arjun will star.”