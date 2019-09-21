Decoupage coaster workshop in Chennai

Chennai: Varnamala Wedding Experience Centre, a one-stop destination for all wedding-related things presented a special decoupage coaster workshop by craft specialist Savithri in in T Nagar today. Varnamala’s founder and co-director Manoj says, “At Varnamala, we never think of a wedding as only an occasion. We understand that the months and even years leading to it are a time of dreaming and planning, and believe that our creative workshops and other collaborations inspire people’s imaginations as they prepare for their big day. Both traditions and trends can be overwhelming, so what we do is to encourage and guide highly personalised choices in fashion, décor, stationery and other aspects of wedding planning.”

In the workshop Savithri taught participants how to make wedding-themed decoupage coasters with a mix of classical and contemporary motifs including paisleys, mangoes, flowers and more. Decoupage is the art of gluing paper cut-outs and other materials onto an object to create unique decorative pieces. Speaking on the workshop, Varnamala’s co-director Vinoth says, “Varnamala is especially popular among young people who want a greater sense of control about the style of their wedding. Savithri’s workshop is an exciting way to explore what appeals to them visually and creatively, all while picking up a fun new crafting skill.”