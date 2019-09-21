Kadambur Raju slams Kamal, Vijay

Chennai, Sept: State Information Minister Kadambur Raju today came down heavily on actor Vijay and MNM founder Kamal Haasan for their recent comments about the government.

Responding to Vijay’s statement during an audio launch, Raju said people know where to keep whom and they have exactly done that.

”They do not have the necessity to do things based on what persons like Vijay say,” he said.

Raju also questioned Kamal’s statement that deaths are happening due to government’s negligence.

”How can that be true?. Kamal is not blaming the politicians, he is accusing the police, law and judicial system. By his statement Kamal has shown that he is half-baked,” the Minister said.