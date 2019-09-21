Nadodigal 2 speaks for transgenders

Chennai: Nadodigal 2 speaks about the pain and suffering the transgenders undergo. Transwoman Namita has acted in a crucial role. We should not discriminate against them, says actor Sasikumar. Speaking at a media meet, Sasikumar, said, “After a huge hit in Nadodogal, we are coming together again for its sequel. I want to do at least 15 to 20 films with Samuthirakani. We share a great rapport.”

The movie also features Anjali, Athulya and Barani among others in the cast. On his part, Samuthirakani, said, “After Nadodigal and Poraali, it was the death of Sasi’s cousin producer Ashok which brought us together. Ashok’s message sent to me ten minutes prior to his suicide was disturbing me. Anjlai was very cooperative despite being hurt in action scenes. We planned for 75 days of shoots, but completed it in 54 days in Madurai.” Bankrolled by Nandagopal, the movie has music by Justin Prabhakaran.