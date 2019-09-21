Nandita signs a biggie

Chennai: Sibi Sathyaraj will be playing the lead role in a film that would be directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy of Sathya fame. Sources say that it would be a remake of Kannada film Kavaludaari. Nandita Swetha has been signed to play the female lead in the venture.

Says producer of the film G Dhananjayan, “She has been choosing roles that have been unique. Her presence will bring an additional mileage to the film as her role is quite substantial.”’ The film also has Nasser and Sampath in important roles. The film will have its music by Simon K King and dialogues by John Mahendiran.