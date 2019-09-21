Nayanthara’s next is a Korean remake

Chennai: Nayanthara will begin shoot for Netrikann, which is produced by her beau Vignesh Shivan soon. Buzz is that the movie is a remake of Korean film Blind. Sources say that the Nayanthara will play the role of a visually-challenged police officer in the crime thriller, directed by Milind Rau.

Vignesh Shivan had said that Netrikann is a thriller and a dog plays a crucial role in it. It is learnt that Milind has made necessary changes to go with the local flavour and Nayan’s image for the Tamil adaptation. Girrishh has been roped in to compose music and Karthik N Ganesh is handling the cinematography.