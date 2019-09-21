What rain got for Porur?

Chennai, Sept 21: As much as the mid-week rains brought joy to the residents, it has made them concerned as well. News Today spoke to people from different areas in and around Porur to know about the ground reality of the local areas.

RAMAPURAM & MANAPAKKAM

“Damaged roads due to rain are not new to us. The last two days of downpour itself led to waterlogging in the locality,” says Geethan, a resident of Ramapuram. He says, “Currently we are preparing ourselves to face heavy rains in the near future. On Saturday, we are associating with the corporation officials and trim the trees to prevent them from falling over the cables. We adopted the same process even during cyclone Vardah and this saved many trees in our area. Also, we are arranging for accommodation and gearing up people to face any kind of emergency situations.”

Residents of Manapakkam are also facing several consequences due to muddy roads.

MUGALIVAKKAM

Karthik from Mugalivakkam says, “The SWDs in our area are highly beneficial. In just, 20 minutes of time, the stagnated water run into SWD. But, the road conditions are the one to be worried. Not taking the main roads into accounts, the residents in interior areas face hurdles. Especially the inner roads from Arasamaram Junction are in a worst condition.”

“Also, people are not informed properly about why the workers dig the roads. After completion, they do not close them properly. During rains, these muddy roads become slippery making the junction prone to accidents,” he adds.

MOULIVAKKAM & KUNDRATHUR

The condition is the same in Moulivakkam and Kundrathur areas too. For people in Kundrathur, garbage and narrow roads are their problems. “The overflowing and stinking garbage adds up to the hurdles we face during rainy days here in our area. The breeding mosquitoes from here pose a threat for spreading various communicable diseases,” says Murali from Kundrathur.

IYYAPANTHANGAL

Senthil says, “In our area drainage is the foremost issue. Also, there are deep pits in many places in our locality. The workers should immediately close them. With rain waters stagnated all over, students and senior citizens are under greater risk, here.”