Yamaha Music launches keyboard

Chennai: After recent inauguration of Yamaha Music’s factory in Chennai, the brand launched its first Make in India Keyboard PSR-I500. The products were launched by young renowned pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram.

According to a press release, Yamaha has come up with an entire new range of keyboards with the PSS series. It represents true quality of musical instrument for kids, teenagers and semi-professionals.

The key objective of launching the PSS series of keyboards is to support the music education in India and to communicate to parents that musical instrument should be the first leisure activity promoted among kids rather than a restricted and harmful smart phone, the press release added.