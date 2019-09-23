Amy Jackson gives birth to baby boy

Actress Amy Jackson has given birth to baby boy with fiance George Panayiotou.

The Kollywood actress and British model Amy shared the news today with a picture of her adorable little boy, who she has named Andreas.

Sharing a picture on Instagram as she lay in her hospital bed, she wrote,”Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas.”

She had announced the pregnancy in March, three months after she began dating British hotelier George Panayiotou.

In May, Amy revealed that the two are engaged and will be getting married early 2020.