Chennai prof-turned-artist speaks about ‘free-flow’

Chennai: Age is just a number when it comes to following passion. Living as an epitome for this popular phrase is Shoba Ramakrishnan, a chemistry professor turned artist who for the past two decades has been an artist, displaying her works in several exhibitions. Her recent work on the theme free-flow art is in display at Wandering Artist, RA Puram and News Today caught up with the artist to know more about her love for art.

Speaking about the paintings displayed in the exhibition, artist Shoba says, I would like to call the art as free flow, since it is full of patterns. Some of the patterns used are all impressions of various places that I have seen, Generally I dont take photographs of the places that I visit but when I draw, whatever is impressed in the mind comes out. I completed the artworks during the first week of September. Totally 15 paintings are displayed in the exhibition.

Explaining further on free-flow she says, ’Freeflow’ is an unplanned piece of art that is getting created as the pen touches the paper. I have tried it for the first time only before this exhibition.This particular art form just flows from within. Of all the art forms that I have done, this one is my favourite as there are no restrictions to this type and it gives me more freedom to be myself, she says.

Though she had a love for art right from her childhood Shoba pursued Chemistry and was a Chemistry professor as well. It was only in 1995 that after her PhD, she decided to learn art, something that she was passionate about. Shoba believes that Chemistry and art are interlinked. 

Speaking about her love for art, she says, I had a keen interest in art but I was not encouraged. It was only after completing PhD in 1995, I started focusing on learning art. We see so many colours in a chemical lab. The colours that I see trigger so many visions in mind. So I feel that chemistry and art is closely related. Chemistry too was a joy for me.

From 1995, Shoba learnt a variety of art forms under different teachers and also attended several workshops to hone her skills. She also started making abstracts, Tanjore paintings, realistic and still life paintings. From the moment I started making my own art, I knew that I wanted to do it for the rest of my lifetime and it made me feel so peaceful and happy doing it, she adds.

But it was only in 2008 that she exhibited her art. Till that time I didn’t think that I could make a presentation of whatever I have drawn. But everyone who saw my work asked me to do so and it was in 2008 that I decided to exhibit my works. It was an abstract idea based on Buddhist principles and it was well-received. From then on Shoba has displayed her works in variety of art exhibitions.

Shoba credits her family for giving her the support to continue with her passion. They are very appreciative of my works and are very happy with what I am doing, she says . Shoba also gives an intriguing signature which is emblazoned on each of her art work. It depicts letter S with a crown over it. When asked about the reason for it, she says, I was not encouraged during my childhood when I had interest in art. One of my teachers even told once that I cannot draw but I always knew that I had that creativity in me. So to crown myself for my works I use the first alphabet of my name with a crown over it as my insignia.

Shoba’s painting in the exhibition are also available for sale. People can visit the exhibition at Wandering Artist till 30 September. For more details, contact Shoba Ramakrishnan at 98413 60046. Address: No 5, 6th Main Road, RA Puram. Timings: 10.30 AM to 9.30 PM. Date: Till 30 Sep