Monsoon skincare guide for babies

Chennai: During monsoon the humid weather can lead to skin rashes and infections. Rashes, cradle cap, and itchy scalp are also common concerns during monsoon. Ayurveda expert Dr Subhashini, Discovery Sciences Group, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company highlights the importance of keeping baby’s sensitive skin and ensure it is hydrated. She urges parents to change baby’s skin care routine to a more season-friendly one by choosing the right products.

Dr Subhashini recommends parents to use gentle baby products enriched with olive oil, almond oil, green gram, chickpea, hibiscus, aloe vera, nutgrass oil, and mustard oil. These ingredients are known to keep the skin hydrated, nourished, and moisturized and helps manage common monsoon skin concerns. Hair care is also as important as skin care. Hence, it is necessary to give baby a head bath at least twice a week, especially during monsoon. This significantly helps manage cradle cap and refreshes the scalp and hair. Parents can use a gentle shampoo infused

with Hibiscus and Chickpea which helps nourish and condition the hair.