Hirthik, Tiger to shake legs together in ‘WAR’

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, two of the biggest action superstars and also the best dancers of India, will be seen dancing together in WAR! A big-budget Holi song, Jai Jai Shivshankar, will see the two bring their A-game on.

Director Siddharth says, “Since the inception of the film, people were speculating that there would be a huge dance anthem featuring two of the best dancers of our country, Hrithik and Tiger. While people were wowed that two of the biggest action heroes of India were combining for the first time, they were also equally excited to see them dance together in War. This has been the biggest anticipation which automatically becomes a huge pressure for the people to deliver a cracking song that should become an anthem!”

He adds,”I told Vishal and Shekhar that this is not just a song, this is a responsibility. I think it’s the blessings of god and the blessings of all the fans of Hrithik and Tiger that we have been able to create a track which is truly an anthem. You have to hear it to understand it!” The song featuring over 500 dancers was conceptualised by Bosco and Caesar for more than a month before it was brought to Hrithik and Tiger. Siddharth says Hrithik and Tiger rehearsed for 3 weeks to make this song a visual spectacle for audiences.