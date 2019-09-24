”Kadaga Mutharaiyan” Tamil stage play 28 September

Chennai: Kadaga Mutharaiyan, a historical Tamil play written by veteran writer Madurai Thirumaran will be staged at Sathguru Gnananandha Main Hall, Narada Gana Sabha, Alwarpet, 28 September at 6.45 pm.

The play will be inaugurated by dramatist S Shivpprasadh’s Nataka Kavalar Chemal R S Manohar’s NXGS.

According to a release, the play was staged 421 times by RS Manohar and it is being staged again after 50 years in which RS Manohar’s nephew S Shivpprasadh would be stepping into his uncle’s shoes and would be enacting in the title role as Kadaga Mutharaiyan.

He has jointly directed the play along with R Nadana Sabapathy.

The stage scene set backdrops are designed by R S Manohar’s granddaughter S Sruuthi, a 12th standard commerce student of PSBB Senior Secondary School.

For tickets, contact 044 2499 3201.