Ramalingam’s mobile tailor shop attracts many in Porur

Chennai: We can hardly hear epic songs like Nenjam Undu Nermai Undu in radio channels. But in Porur, even the little ones are used to this song. It is possible only because of lovable tailor Ramalingam.

The mobile tailor shop that is designed in a retro model attracts any people’s attention easily.

The 54-year-old, who is expert in stitching started this mobile tailor shop just like we used to witness in the 80s period.

The setup was started by him 13 years back and is now an iconic symbol of tailoring in the locality.

After working in 32 different companies, Ramalingam was once dejected as he was not provided bank loan for his personal need and so he chose to set up a business with a small investment and in a unique way.

”I would say, this is far better than setting up an individual shop. Right from my childhood, I enjoyed roaming around. But, with all my previous jobs, I had to sit in a place for 12 – 15 hours and it stressed me a lot. However, with this mobile tailor shop, I enjoy roaming around and running to the need of the people. Almost all locals have my contact. As soon as they ping me, I would be there at the doorstep and stitch the cloths within minutes. I barely take 2 hours of time to stitch a salwar,” says Ramalingam.

The superfast tailor adds, ”My shop has all facilities – a machine, a television, water, a shed to protect from summer/drizzles and mainly my radio that plays a collection of old songs and the shop’s iconic song is Nenjam Undu Nermai Undu Odu Raja. These inspirational songs are my stress busters and they boost me up whenever I feel down.”

”Though some days are dull, most of the days, I get a decent number of customers for stitching and the demand increases vastly during festival times. However, I make sure, I charge a reasonable price,” he says.

”Although Ramalingam is much satisfied with his job, he says, the schemes allocated for micro industries are not reaching people uniformly. When asked officials, they zip up their mouth,” he states.

He has also attached a water can in his set up, which can be used by public for free. Currently Ramalingam is planning to install solar panels above his vehicle.

”I also have a plan for a new mobile food shop startup. The idea is to serve workers from low-middle class with good food at an affordable rate. Because, for a daily wage worker, it is hard to eat good food with what he/she earns. However, everyone deserves a tummy-filling appetite in the world. So, I’ll be launching a mobile food shop soon,” he concludes.