RO plant installed at Sembakkam

Chennai: An RO plant at a cost of Rs 9 lakh installed at Sembakkam’s Arulneri- Radheshyam Avenue, was recently inaugurated by Tambaram MLA S R Raja.

Speaking to News Today, former Councillor, Karpagam Suresh, said, ‘The funds were allocated from the MLA constituency development fund’.

Meanwhile, residents of Thirumalai Nagar have submitted a memorandum to Sriperumbudur MP T R Baalu, for the construction of an RO plant in the locality.

A petition given on behalf of the Thirumalai Nagar Residents Welfare Association stated that, though there is abundant ground water available, it is not suitable for drinking or cooking.

”About 2,000 of us here are dependent on can water. Hence, we request you to construct a plant in the locality using the constituency development fund”, it said.

The locals also requested officials to supply water from the 2,00,000 litres overhead tank in the Fifth Street after using water softners.

”This will make it more suitable for domestic purposes,” they stated in the petition.

Apart from this, they also handed over a separate petition asking to desilt the common well and Ponniyaman Temple tank.

”Guindy Kings Institute has stated that the well water is not suited for drinking. Hence we request for allocation of resources to rejuvenate this and the tank at the shrine”, they mentioned.