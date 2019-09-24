Shasun Bazaar for upcoming women entrepreneurs

Chennai: Entrepreneurship Development Cell of Shasun Jain College for Women conducted Shasun Bazaar event recently on college premises in the city. The bazaar was inaugurated by founder of Naturals(Hair and Beauty Salon Chain) Veena Kumaravel.

The bazaar provided space and encouragement to the women of Kaliyanoor, the village which was adopted by the college and gave skill training and product development to women who want to prove their mettle through self and group employment. These women groups were identified through NGOs.

The Bazaar goes all out in showing its support towards the environment by abstaining from the use of plastic in lines with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Shashun Bazaar team of about 500 students operated 100 stalls in the college campus.The college provides training through its ED cell ‘SHABASH’ and allows the students to efficiently market the products by interacting with the public through the Shasun Bazaar each year. The college equips students with the will to accept high level personal and professional risk to pursue their goals. It opens new vistas to the students and gives them an opportunity to be employers rather than employees.