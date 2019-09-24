Soori speaks to ‘NT’ about his successful journey in Kollywood

Chennai: “I was getting offers to play the hero for past few years, but I was not ready for it. But when Vetri Maaran urged me to do lead role in his film, I was floored. It is a story-driven script that made me accept the offer,” says popular comedian Soori.

A native of Rajakoorai village in Madurai, Soori came to Chennai in 1996 to make a mark in acting. Offers did not come easily and he had to struggle. He says, “I worked as painter to earn my livelihood then. I took up the job of a lorry cleaner and even worked as assistant in designing sets for cinema. Thanks to Sundar C, I appeared in a scene in cinema in Kannan Varuvan‘.”

Having completed 100 films, Soori says, “I am thankful to director Suseenthiran for my success. I played a small role in Ezhil’s Deepavali. Susee was one of the assistant directors in the film. We developed a strong bonding and he gave me the break as ‘Parotta’ Soori in his maiden directorial Vennila Kabbadi Kuzhu.”

Asked why he has not done films in other languages, Soori says, “Language is a barrier. I strongly believe that one has to know the language in which one acts to entertain people. I admire ‘Kovai’ Sarala who made a mark for herself as wonderful comedienne in Tamil and Telugu cinema simultaneously.”

Soori’s next release is Sivakarthikeyan starrer Namma Veetu Pillai. He says, “All my films with Sivakarthikeyan have been huge hits. People welcome us well. After playing his friend in several movies, now I don the role of his elder brother in Namma Veetu Pillai. The movie speaks about brother-sister bonding and has come out well. Our comedy will also click big.”

Asked about his chain of hotels, Soori, says, “I suffered without food for several months when I came to Chennai in pursuit of my dream. Poverty and hunger can spell doom on your desires. I felt it was appropriate to start a chain of hotels to provide quality food at affordable cost to ensure no one suffers like me. Thanks to Almighty, all is going well till today.”

Soori is a busy actor today hopping from one studio to another. He says, “After Namma Veetu Pillai, I have Sanga Thamizhan ready for release. I share the screen with Vijay sethupathi. Both play film artistes and our body language will be the movie’s highlight. Besides there are movies with Sivakarthikeyan, Vemal and Jyothika among others. Though I am acting as hero, I would still continue to do comical roles. I believe that is my strength.”

Asked about the comedy scene in Tamil cinema today, Soori says, “Gone are those days when there used to be separate comedy track for comedians. They would have more scope to prove their talents. Unfortunately they are made to come along with heroes all through today. There is no scope for improvisation too.”

Queried why he took to playing the lead role, Soori, says, “Vettrimaran’s story compelled me to accept the offer. It is not the regular run-of-the mill stuff. We will go for shoot in January.”