TRUSTFOREVERMARK campaign launched in India

Chennai: Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, has launched its latest consumer campaign #TrustForevermark to help all prospective buyers allay their doubts, fears and questions that arise when buying diamonds.The campaign reaffirms the trust the brand, Forevermark inspires.It highlights the essence of the brand and the apprehensions consumers face when purchasing a diamond.

The campaign was formulated after extensive research and it showed that when buying a diamond, consumers are constantly looking for reassurance that they have indeed bought a genuine and natural diamond.

“A diamond is an emotional purchase to mark a special occasion, however, there are so many anxieties attached to the purchase, that consumers often lose out on the experience. As Forevermark, we want our customer to embrace the festivity behind the purchase and not worry about the genuineness of the product. Through the #TrustForevermark campaign,we aim to reassure the consumer about the assurance the brand provides, being among the world’s most beautiful, natural, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds,” said president of Forevermark India, Sachin Jain. The campaign elucidates the Forevermark promise of being natural, beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced.