Chennai Public school wins U-16 cricket tourney

Chennai: Chennai Public School, (Thirumazhisai) won the Sacred Heart MHSS Under-16 Round Robin League cricket tournament after defeating Sri Ahobila Mutt Hr. Sec. School by 25 runs in the final.

Batting First, S Hrithish and LK Tarun scored 55 and 49 respectively for Chennai Public School as they scored 207 runs in 40 overs. Chasing 208, Ahobila Mutt managed only 182 runs on the board with A Abhinesh top-scoring with 58. LK Tarun also starred with the ball picking up three wickets to help his team clinch the final.

Scores:

Chennai Public School, (Tmzi) 207 in 40 overs (S.Hrithish 55, LK Tharun 49, V Premkumar 3 for 45) beat Sri Ahobila Matt, Hr. Sec. School 182 in 37.2 overs (A Abhinesh 58, Guruprasad 26, LK

Tharun 3 for 43)

Best Batsman: B.Hemanath (CPS), Best All-rounder : LK Tharun (CPS), Best Bowler : P Premkumar (Sri Ahobila Matt), Best fielder: S Adithya (CPS), Consistent Player: Nandakumar (Janet

Mtr.), Promising Player: S Sriman (CPS)