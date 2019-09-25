Encounter in Chennai: Tension in Villupuram

Chennai: A Magistrate level inquiry took place into the shooting of rowdy Manikandan by police at a house in Anna Nagar West here yesterday.

A post mortem will take place later today and his body will be handed over to his family.

Following his death, several shops remained shut in his native place in Kuilapalayam, Villupuram today.

Manikandan (41) was shot down by a team of police who came to arrest him. Police had been searching for Manikandan as he was wanted in 28 cases, including eight murder cases and seven attempt to murder.

He was also accused of threatening foreigners coming in to Auroville and allegedly extorted money from them.

Based on a tip off, a team led by sub-Inspectors Prabhu and Prakash who were searching for Manikandan in connection with the murder of Villupuram-based businessman ‘Reliance’ Babu in July 2018 barged into a house in ‘W’ Block, Anna Nagar West Extension at 7 pm.

When the police showed up, Manikandan attacked Prabhu with a machette, on seeing this Prakash opened fire. Police said one bullet hit his leg and two pierced his chest. Manikandan was pronounced brought dead at Government Kilpauk hospital.