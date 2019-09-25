Medical student Udit Suriya arrested

Chennai: Udit Suriya, the 20-year-old youth who was booked for impersonating in NEET this year was arrested along with his family members in Tirupathi today.

The arrest was made after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to him.

Hearing his anticipatory bail petition on Tuesday, Justice GR Swaminathan advised the student to surrender before CB-CID on or before Friday and adjourned the case to 1 October.

The judge said, ”The issue, if proved to be true, is a serious one. It is a cause for worry and cannot be taken lightly.”

”The government counsel has also provided enough materials to show that the matter requires investigation,” the Judge noted and adjourned the case.

Earlier, Suriya submitted in his petition that based on his NEET score, he was allotted a seat in Theni Government Medical College and later he withdrew from the course due to severe psychiatric issues.