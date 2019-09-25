Pine Labs and Federal Bank join hands to offer EMIs

Chennai: Merchant focussed company, Pine Labs announced that it has entered into a strategic alliance with Federal Bank to offer equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on debit card-based offline transactions to all the bank’s customers.

According to a press release, the objective of this association is to provide affordability solution to debit card-holders of Federal Bank by way of POS-based EMI solutions.

Speaking on the association, chief product officer, Pine Labs, Venkat Paruchuri said, “We are excited about partnering with Federal Bank to offer instant EMI for their debit card customers with help of our cloud-based merchant payment platform that powers this quick, safe and seamless digital experience. We hope that we will together build more innovative technology solutions.”