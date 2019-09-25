Shirijith shines for DAV

Chennai: V Shrijith scored an unbeaten 43 to help DAV School, Velachery reach their target of 84 runs in just 14.4 overs against Cricket Drome Cheetahs in Young Talents XCELL 1 Sports Trophy Under – 14 Inter-Academy / Schools Cricket Tournament held here at Reddys Ground Santhosapuram.

Batting first, Cricket Drome Cheetahs were bowled out for 80 all out in 29. 1 Overs . S Akilesh from DAV took 3 for 15 in 5 Overs.

Brief Scores

Cricket Drome Cheetahs 80 all-out in 29.1 Overs (S.Akilesh 3 For 15 ,Harish Ragavendra 2 for 12) lost to DAV public School Velachery 84 For 3 in 14.1 Overs (V Shirijith 43 not out)

Player of the match – V Shirijith