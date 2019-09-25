Skai Karate wins 26 medals in World Championship

Chennai: The World Goju-Ryu Karate Federation hosted karate championship at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from 19 to 22 September and 15 students from Skai Karate won four gold medals, seven silver medals and four bronze medals both individually and as a team representing the nation. Including the team event, Skai Karate won 26 medals overall.

According to a release, K Ajay Kuthe world goju-ryu karate federationmar, P Dishita and N Jayanth won the gold medal in children’s individual Kumite (8-9 years), Kids individual Kumite (10-11 years) and Mini Cadets individual Kumite (12-13 years) respectively. The Mini-cadet team comprising Jayanth, VS Abhijeet and Hitesh Vivekkananth also clinched the gold medal.

The students were trained under the guidance of the International coaches Shihan G Gajendran, Shihan N Pandian, Shihan B Duraivelu and Shihan B Loganathan, who played a vital role in the overall results. Overall in the championship, India also won the third place out of 29 countries that participated in the competitions.

Results:

Gold Medal

K Ajay Kumar – Children individual Kumite 8/9 years male, P Dishita – Kids individual Kumite 10/11 years female, N.Jayanth – Mini cadets individual Kumite 12/13 years male and Minicadet team

Kumite 12/13 years male (N Jayanth, VS Abhijeet, Hitesh Vivekkananth)

Silver Medal

Chika VS (Kids individual kata 10/11 years female), K.Ajay Kumar (Children individual kata 8/9 years male), Nishitha Jain (Kids individual Kumite 10/11 years female) and Yukesh Veerakeerthi

(Cadet individual Kumite 14-15 years male) Kids and mini cadet team kata 10 to 13 years female (Chikitha V S, P Dishita, R H Lithisha), Kids team Kumite 10/11 years female (Chikitha.VS, P

Dishita, R H Lithisha, Nishitha Jain), Kids and mini cadet team kata 10 to 13 years male (N Jayanth, VS Abhijeet, Hitesh Vivekkananth)

Bronze Medal

1). Syed Hussain Mohideen (Children individual Kumite 8/9 years male, Chikitha VS ( Kids individual Kumite 10/11 years female), Children team Kumite 8/11 years male (K Ajai Kumar, Syed

Hussain Mohideen, P Vishal)