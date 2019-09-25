Vishaanth and Prathyunthan bowls Harrington to victory

Chennai: A fine medium pace bowling by P Vishaanth who took 4 for 8 in his 6 overs, and well supported by P Prathyunthan took 3 for 22 enable Harrington Cricket Academy beat MSD Cricket Academy (Poonamallee) by 9 wickets in the Harrington’s Inter academy U-11 Cricket Tournament played here at Reddy MN Greens Ground, recently.

Batting first, MSD Cricket Academy were all out for 54 in 20.1 overs with Vishaanth and Prathyunthan taking a combined tally of seven wickets. Harrington Cricket Academy chased the target in 6.2 overs.

Scores:

MSD Cricket Academy – 54 all out in 20.1 overs (P.Vishaanth – 4 for 8, P.Prathyunthan – 3 for 2) lost to Harrington Cricket Academy 55 for 1 in 6.2 overs

Harrington CA – 209 for 5 in 30 overs (JR Nitin 71, P Visaanth 30, Aaditya – 61) beat Unity 11 Academy 76 all out in 23.3 overs (P.Visaanth 3 for 10, Saisharan 3 for 17

Harrington CA – 199 for 5 in 30 overs (S Ankith 73, J.R.Nitin 40) beat Gennext CA 79 all out in 22.2 overs (Nithish Pandian 3 for 7, S Ankith 4 for 11)