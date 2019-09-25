Woman run over by MTC bus at Vadapalani depot

Chennai: A woman succumbed to injuries this morning after an MTC bus ran over her at Vadapalani depot last night.

According to police, Meena (50) of Virugambakkam, worked as a pharmacist with a private hospital.

She was waiting at the entrance of the depot to board a bus when MTC bus- 570 (Koyambedu to Kelambakkam) ran over her.

Meena suffered grievously injuries to her head and was rushed to a private hospital. She passed away this morning.

The driver and conductor of the bus are absconding, it is said.