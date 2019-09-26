Gowtham scalps seven wickets

Chennai: Left-arm spinner M Gowtham scalped seven wickets in a TNCA fourth division league C Match to help his team Sounder Cricket Club defeat Hunters XI by four wickets.

M Ganesan made the star turn with the ball picking up seven wickets for 39 runs to dismiss Hunters XI for 162 all out in 40.5 overs. Chasing 163, Sounder Cricket Club managed to score the target in the 47th over with four wickets in hand to clinch a comprehensive win. NP Balaji top-scored for the side with an unbeaten 45.

Scores:

Hunters XI 162 in 40.5 overs (H. Sheik Md Subhan 42, M. Ganesan 34, P.T. Rama Rao 33, M. Gowtham 7 for 39 (LAS)) lost to Sounder Cricket Club 163 for 6 in 46.2 overs (N.P. Balaji 45 not out, B. Ram Narayanan 32, S. Laxmekant 30)

City Central League 269 for 7 in 50 overs (R. Dinesh Kumar 79, Syed Sadiq Pasha 65, J. Abishek 44, B. Sri Ganesh 3 for 39) beat Bharathi Cricket Club 144 in 39.3 overs (N. Sunil Krishna 70, S. Madhavan 4 for 32)

Vigneswara Cricket Club 142 in 47 overs (Abinandh Ravi 51 not out, C. S. Santosh 30, B. Gopi 3 for 31, R. Pavithran 3 for 25) lost to Madras Emmanuel Cricket Club 146 for 3 in 29.1 overs (K. Rajesh Kumar 68)

Cosmopolitan Club 244 in 49.1 overs (S. Vignesh 56, R. Prashanth 41, S. Logesh 3 for 43, S. Sanjay 3 for 56) beat Kohinoor XI 160 in 40.3 overs (K. Ajayashankar 37, S. Sanjay 31, Nikesh K Talawat 5 for 31, Aashish Nowrath A Sharma 3 for 28)

Bharath Petroleum Corporation Club 228 for 8 in 50 overs (M. Logeshwaran 74, R. Mithun 33, R. Manivannan 3 for 43) beat Perambur United Club 216 for 9 in 50 overs (Fahad Abdul Azeez 39, N.M. Prem Kumar 36, R. Mithun 4 for 63)