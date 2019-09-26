‘Happy to be part of The Family Man’ : Priyamani

Chennai: “When big names of Bollywood are acting in Bollywood into web series, I decided not to miss the opportunity when I was asked to be part of The Family Man,” says National Award winning actress Priyamani. Directed by Raj & DK, The Family Man features prominent actors including Manoj Bajpayee Gunal Pan and Neeraj Madhav. Priyamani has won laurels for her performance in the web series, which is streamed in Amazon Prime.

Priyamani had a successful career in acting in Tamil cinema. She worked with legends in the industry like Balu Mahendra, Bharathiraja and Mani Ratnam. She has been highly regarded for some of her best wonderful performances in other regional industries, especially for her critically acclaimed performance in Thiraikathaa.

Priyamani says, “The foremost thing I felt when approached for a web series was to go for it without any second thoughts. When the actors across all the industries, especially the big names of Bollywood are getting into it, why not me? On the first meeting with director Raj & DK, I was totally impressed with the script and immediately got into the skin of my character Suchitra.”

“It is not just about my character, but every role in The Family Man will be impressive. Be it Manoj Bajpayee playing the protagonist role of Srikant Tiwari, who always strives to balance between his middle-class family life with his designed professional career of being an espionage, without revealing this to his family. Even my character has its own importance, where Suchitra represents the working women of contemporary society, where she has to push herself and make equal space for professional and family. Her main issue that she feels Srikanth being completely focused on his work and has lack of importance for family…”

Priyamani says that the process of filming for web series is completely different from shooting a film. She says that six scenes are shot over a day. Interestingly, she has already started shooting for The Family Man – Season 2.