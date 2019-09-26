Lyca files police complaint against producer

Chennai: Subashkaran of Lyca Internationals, who bankrolled Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, today lodged a police complaint against producer ‘Ayngaran’ Karunamurthy of allegedly cheating them of several crores of rupees.

Remember Karunamurthy chose to produce Rajinikanth starrer Enthiran a few years ago on behalf of Ayngaran International. But due to financial constraints, he sold it to Sun Pictures. And its sequel 2.0 was bankrolled by Lyca.

In his complaint today, Lyca said, ‘Karunamoorthy and his employee Banu offered technical expertise when Lyca came to produce movies in Chennai. Without our knowldge, Karunamurthy sold theatrical and overseas rights of many of our production ventures including Vijay starrer Kaththi.

They entered agreement to start movies like Vandha Rajava Thaan Varuven and Indian 2 which left us with huge loss.

He had even paid Rs 25 crore to a construction company without our knowledge. I wish to initiate an enquiry and ensure we are compensated for our loss’.