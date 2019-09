Madhava’s four-wicket haul helps CS Academy win

Chennai: SR Madhava Srinivasan (4/5) took four wickets for five runs as CS Academy thrashed Carmel MHSS by eight wickets in the 6th Junior Super Kings Inter-School T20 Championship match in Erode.

Batting first, Carmel made only 67 runs courtesy Madhava’s four-wicket haul. In the second innings, CS Academy cruised to its target in 14.3 overs. In Namakkal, M Dinesh Kumar (4/11) scalped four to power Govt Boys HSS to a convincing seven-wicket success over Sankar HSS.

Brief scores:

In Nilgiris: Laidlaw Memorial 140 for 7 in 20 overs (Ayaan Mathews 66, DR Shakthivel 22, S Jeeva Bharathi 2/14, S Pradish Pranam 2/25) beat Stanes AIHSS, Coonoor 91 for 5 in 20 overs (S Jeeva Bharathi 25, A Abdul Salman 23*, A Akash 2/15); Riverside Public School, Kothagiri 174 for 6 in 20 overs (Rohit Pranav 46, RA Rahul 28, Sai Bharath 23, Mithun 23*, Vishesh Goyal 3/25, Yuvraj Singh 2/36) beat The Lawrence School, Ooty 123 in 17.3 overs (Karthik Gupta 28, R Sanjith Krishnan 25, VY Kripesh 26*, Sai Bharath 2/23, M Varunkanth 2/28, Mithun 2/25);

In Erode: Carmel MHSS 67 for 9 in 20 overs (P Vijay Kumar Mandal 22, SR Madhava Srinivasan 4/5, J Pranav 2/15) lost to CS Academy 69 for 2 in 14.3 overs (J Pranav 27*, VM Pavun Kumar

26*);

In Namakkal: Sankar HSS, Sankari West 33 all-out in 12.1 overs (M Dinesh Kumar 4/11, S Saravanan 3/7, R Keerthivasan 2/9) lost to Govt Boys HSS, Komarapalayam 34 for 3 in 8.2 overs.