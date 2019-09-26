Movie on Lankan Tamils

Chennai: The trailer of Ottrai Panaimaran was released by filmmaker Pa Ranjith. Produced by S Thanigaivel on behalf of RSSS Pictures, the movie is directed by Puthiyavan Rasaiah. The movie was selected for screening in over 40 international film festivals and won awards in 17 festivals.

Speaking about the film, Thanigaivel, says, “It is based on a real life incident that happened in Eelam land. I thank Pa Ranjith for releasing the trailer.”

The movie has music by Ashwamithra and Abhaesingh cranks camera. Puthiyavan Rasiah, Navyuga, Ajathika Puthiyavan, Perumal Kasi, Manickam Jagan form part of the cast. Plans are on for a theatrical release soon, says Thanigaivel.