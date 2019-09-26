Sivakarthikeyan speaks to ‘NT’ about cinema, cutouts & comedy

Chennai: “Content is the key in today’s cinema. Namma Veetu Pillai is about family values. Every character in the film will remind us of our kith and kin,” says actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Directed by Pandiraj, the movie speaks about brother-sister bonding. Aishwarya Rajesh plays Sivakarthikeyan’s sibling, while Anu Emmanuel is his ladylove. Bharathiraja, Samuthirakani, Soori, Vela Ramamurthy and Natraj form part of the cast. With music by D Imman already topping the charts, Namma Vettu Pillai will hit the screens tomorrow.

In a chat with News Today, Sivakarthikeyan says, “Audience will be thoroughly entertained. There will be a connect between them and the scenes that unfold in the movie. It is a feel-good entertainer for all with romance, emotion, comedy and action.”

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: You started your career as hero with Pandiraj’s Marina. After years, you are joining hands with him for Namma Veetu Pillai. How was it?

A: He is a wonderful filmmaker. When we shot for Marina, he was inquisitive. He would be there everywhere on sets. He has evolved a lot over the years. He gets what he wants on his artistes. He believes his script. His clarity and conviction appealed the most to me.

Q: Is Namma Veetu Pillai an emotional drama?

A: Certainly not. It is a commercial entertainer laced with family values. It speaks about bonding. There is a sister-brother story in it. More than 35 characters appear on screen. All have equal importance. Stunts and comedy are also there. It speaks about the need for joint families.

Q: Will the movie cater to children, who admire you the most?

A: Of course. The comedy portions between Soori and me will entertain them. And my scenes with Pandiraj’s son will please them. Also the songs by Imman will have a direct connect with young audience.

Q: How was it to work with a veteran like Bharathiraja?

A: He is always young at heart. I learnt a lot working with him. He plays my grandfather in the movie. Though a veteran filmmaker himself, he just delivered what Pandiraj wanted on screen. He was amiable and adorable co-star.

Q: Ever wondered why Kaana missed out on National Awards?

A: I chose to produce the movie only to introduce talented artistes. We wanted audience’s recognition. Though personally I thought Aishwarya Rajesh deserved an award, it is unfair to comment without watching the performance of those who won National Awards.

Q: Have you requested your fans not to erect banners and cut-outs?

A: They themselves know the perils of it. There are various ways to show our celebrations. Even before I could say they have decided to say no to cut-outs and banners.

Q: How do you see actors entering politics?

A: I feel that there is no wrong in actors foraying to politics. But personally, I love to do what I love the most. I want to do quality films and entertain fans.

Q: What are your forthcoming ventures?

A: After Namma Veetu Pillai, I have Hero ready to release this December. Shooting for my sci-fi thriller with Ravikumar will resume in November. It would be an unique film that has loads of computer graphic works. It is no easy doing such a novel venture. You need tons of patience. Then I have agreed to work in Vignesh Shivan’s film followed by a project with Kolamaavu Kokila fame Nelson.

Q: Was turning producer a wise decision?

A: I want young talents to get a platform. My vision is to do meaningful films. I want to learn the trade well before doing more. As of now, I am bankrolling Vaazh, directed by Aruvi fame Arun Prabhu. It has got a pool of newcomers. A strikingly different theme surprised me the most.