12th CSR Dialogue of Habitat for Humanity India held

Chennai: 26 corporate houses and Public Sector Units gathered at a one-day summit hosted by Habitat for Humanity India to discuss ways and means to build sustainable housing, sanitation and disaster-mitigation solutions for families from the economically weaker section of the community in Tamilnadu through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

With its theme as “Role of CSR in Social, Civic and Community Development for Tamilnadu”, the 12th CSR Dialogue of Habitat for Humanity India was held here recently. The event saw the participation of Head- Political Economic and Public Affairs, British Deputy High Commission, Chennai, Rudy Fernandez, senior vice president – Projects, Technip FMC, B Sai Ramesh, SR Lead, Kone Elevators India Pvt Ltd, Rufus Davidson, CSR Lead, Latent View, Gowdhaman Jothilingam and AGM-HR, Amco Batteries, Madhu Subramaniam, among others.