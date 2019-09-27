Indian 2 goes to Rajahmundry

Chennai: Kamal Haasan is all set to begin shooting for his magnum opus Indian 2. The latest buzz about the movie is that the new schedule will begin in Rajahmundry. The movie is directed by Shankar.

The first two schedules have already been completed and they were shot in Chennai. A few mass action scenes featuring Kamal were shot in the last schedules. The team is now expected to be in Rajahmundry for the next two weeks to shoot some important scenes. Although Kamal will be shooting back to back for this movie, he is will fry down to Chennai during the weekends to compete his TV show Bigg Boss.

Indian 2 is bankrolled by Lyca and has Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Vidyut Jamwal, Nedumudi Venu and Delhi Ganesh in key roles.

Music will be by Anirudh Ravichander and camera angles will be by Rathnavelu. Indian 2 is expected to hit the screens on Pongal 2021.